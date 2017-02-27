EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Cops: Mom Used Girl’s Breath To Start Car With DUI Device Before Crash

February 27, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: Angela Daywalt, Franklin County, Quincy Township

QUINCY, Pa. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania woman had her 8-year-old daughter blow into an ignition device meant to prevent the woman from driving while drunk shortly before she crashed and was again charged with drunken driving.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for 36-year-old Angela Daywalt. The Waynesboro woman was charged with drunken driving, corruption of minors and other charges for crashing about 11 p.m. Feb. 13 with her daughter in the car. That happened in Quincy Township, Franklin County.

Troopers from the Chambersburg barracks announced the arrest Monday.

They say Daywalt left the scene of the crash and went home after a witness says Daywalt urged her daughter to blow into the ignition interlock. The devices are used to keep people with past DUI convictions from driving while intoxicated.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:26 AM

    Not to worry. A liberal, democrat, judge will just add on house arrest time. They dont believe in jails.

