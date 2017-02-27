EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Cosby To Ask Judge For Outside Jury For Criminal Trial

February 27, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Bill Cosby

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Bill Cosby is back in a Pennsylvania courtroom as his legal team asks a judge to bring in outside jurors for his criminal sex assault trial.

Monday’s hearing comes days after the trial judge ruled that only one other accuser can testify at the scheduled June trial.

Prosecutors had asked that 13 other accusers testify to support charges that Cosby drugged and molested a former Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Investigators reopened her complaint in 2015, and it became an issue in the district attorney’s race that fall in Montgomery County.

The defense argues that jurors from another county should hear the case because of the pretrial publicity. Prosecutors don’t oppose the motion.

Montgomery Common Pleas Judge Steven O’Neill is presiding over the trial.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

