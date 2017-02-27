EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Father Charged With Homicide After Baby Girl Dies At Hospital

February 27, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Brandon Scott Leer, Somerset County

FRIEDENS (KDKA) — A Somerset County man has been charged with homicide after his infant daughter died at the hospital.

Brandon Scott Leer’s 3-month-old died at Children’s Hospital on Oct. 17, 2016. She was rushed to the hospital from a home on Point Park Lane in Somerset Township.

Leer reportedly told police that he shook the baby girl “for no more than a minute” because she wouldn’t stop crying. He said after he stopped shaking the child, he tripped, causing the baby to strike a corner table.

Leer told officers he set the baby down on the floor, where she continued to cry for a few minutes before becoming unresponsive.

That is when he reportedly called the child’s mother and then 911.

On Feb. 23, 2017, the Allegheny County Coroner’s Office ruled that the infant died “as the result of a blunt force head injury,” and her manner of death was listed as homicide.

On Monday, Pennsylvania State Police announced that the 23-year-old man would be charged with homicide, in addition to aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a child under age 13, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangering.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA watch Ross Guidotti’s report at 5 p.m. for more. 

