Flyers’ Manning Gets 2-Game Suspension For Stadium Series Hit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Brandon Manning has received a two-game suspension for a hit he delivered during the Stadium Series game at Heinz Field on Saturday.
The incident happened early in the second period. Penguins forward Jake Guentzel kicked a puck to Sidney Crosby and was then the recipient of a high and late hit by Manning.
Replays clearly show Manning making contact with Guentzel’s head.
According to the NHL Player Safety Department, “In addition to the lateness of the check, Manning makes significant and forceful contact with the head of Guentzel. It is the combination of both the lateness of the check and the significant head contact that causes this hit to rise to thhe level of supplemental discipline.”
Prior to this incident, Manning had not been fined or suspended in his career.
Due to the two-game suspension, Manning will forfeit $10,833.34.
As for the Penguins, they will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Dallas to take on the Stars.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter