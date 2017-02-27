EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Jewish Centers In Several States, Including Pa., Being Evacuated Due To Threats

February 27, 2017 11:41 AM
PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — Reports indicate that Jewish centers in Delaware, New Jersey, Alabama, New York, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania are being evacuated.

This comes just one day after more than 100 gravestones were found damaged at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

In York, Pennsylvania, an “emergency situation” prompted the Jewish Community Center to close. A similar situation was reported in Harrisburg.

In New Jersey, the Jewish Federation of South Jersey tweeted that the building had been safely evacuated and police had arrived.

According to CBS Philadelphia, Siegel JCC in Wilmington, Delaware has also been evacuated and police are investigating a bomb threat.

Just before noon, New York Rep. Nita Lowey tweeted that a bomb threat had been made against the Jewish Community Center in Tarrytown, New York.

In Alabama, the Levite Jewish Community Center reportedly received its third bomb threat of 2017. 

In Michigan, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor also received a bomb threat. 

The Indianapolis Jewish Community Center closed due to a bomb threat, and police later issued an all clear.

Gov. Tom Wolf released a statement Monday condemning acts and threats against Jewish institutions in Pennsylvania.

“Any anti-Semitic act or act of intimidation aimed at Jewish institutions and people in Pennsylvania is truly reprehensible and we must find those responsible and hold them accountable. This is not who we are as Americans or Pennsylvanians. We will not take these threats and acts lightly and I have asked the Pennsylvania State Police and Office of Homeland Security to offer their full resources towards protecting these institutions and finding those responsible.”

This is a a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

  Rick Oskin says:
    February 27, 2017 at 11:50 AM

    hate…pride of the democrat

