EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Pittsburgh Teen Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbing Mother

February 27, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Bessemer Avenue, Catherine Grier, Keith Blackman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An East Pittsburgh teenager pleaded guilty Monday in the stabbing death of her mother.

Catherine Grier, 19, pleaded guilty to one count each of voluntary manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, conspiracy and tampering with evidence in the death of her mother, Brenda Johnson.

Johnson, 58, was found dead in her Bessemer Avenue apartment on June 23, 2016, one week after Grier stabbed her several times during an argument.

Grier told police she became scared and called her boyfriend Keith Blackman, 23.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Blackman came to the apartment and allegedly helped put Johnson’s body inside garbage bags.

He was charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Comments

One Comment

  1. David Colton says:
    February 27, 2017 at 2:01 PM

    Two POS. Lets castrate him & sterilize her..then let them share a cell for the rest of their natural lives. It really is a great idea. But the Liberals won’t have any of it. Too bad.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia