Police: Man, Woman Overdosed While Caring For 6-Year-Old Girl

WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man and woman are facing charges after they overdosed at a home in Indiana County.
Marybeth Roush, 25, and Jeffrey Smith, 32, are accused of endangering the welfare of a child.
Pennsylvania State Police say officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Friday to a home on Whittier Drive in White Township.
Investigators say Roush and Smith had overdosed due to heroin use and they were supposed to be taking care of a 6-year-old girl.
Child and Youth Services was notified.