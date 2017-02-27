WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Police: Man, Woman Overdosed While Caring For 6-Year-Old Girl

February 27, 2017 4:12 PM

WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man and woman are facing charges after they overdosed at a home in Indiana County.

Marybeth Roush, 25, and Jeffrey Smith, 32, are accused of endangering the welfare of a child.

Pennsylvania State Police say officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Friday to a home on Whittier Drive in White Township.

Investigators say Roush and Smith had overdosed due to heroin use and they were supposed to be taking care of a 6-year-old girl.

Child and Youth Services was notified.

