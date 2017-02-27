Steelers Place Franchise Tag On Le’Veon Bell

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – It’s a move that everyone expected the Steelers to make, and the team has now made it official; they have franchised running back Le’Veon Bell.
Our Steelers Insider and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers beat writer has the details on what this will cost the team.
Steelers use exclusive franchise tag on Le'Veon Bell. Means no team can sign him. One yr, $12 M and change.
— Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) February 27, 2017
This doesn’t appear to be the only step the Steelers are looking to take in securing Bell’s future as their lead back.
After giving him franchise tag, Steelers will still try to sign Bell long term. Have until July 15 to do so
— Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) February 27, 2017
Bell is coming off a huge 2016 campaign in which he had 1,884 total yards from scrimmage while being named team MVP and making his second Pro Bowl despite missing the first three games of the season due to suspension.