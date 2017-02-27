Thousands Of Students Crash Pittsburgh Penguins’ Hockey Practice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are used to noise during their games at PPG Paints Arena, but not for their practices.

“Usually I don’t think you get to see them practice,” one little girl said.

“Sounds like they’re enjoying themselves, and for us it’s nice to have a little energy at practice,” Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby said.

Energy — that’s something elementary and middle school students have plenty of.

“These events are always fun for everybody involved. I know our players appreciate the support. It certainly livens up a practice when you have as many kids watching us as we did today,” Coach Mike Sullivan said.

“It’s actually the first time I get to see the Penguins instead of on a television,” Propel Homestead student Alexa Hoover said.

The kids took advantage of their classroom for the day, taking pictures from right on the glass, even starting a chant for Sid the Kid.

“Makes it a little different, throws a bit more into practice. It’s nice to have kids watching, give them an opportunity to see what we do here,” Crosby said.

“I think it’s more fun here than in school. That’s just my opinion,” one student said.

The Penguins made sure the field trip was educational too.

“We got a lot of good math questions before we started here today. And the kids were very active in participating, and had a good time,” Central Elementary teacher Heather Waite said.

“It’s good for them to see if they set strong goals for themselves, they can achieve whatever they want,” Propel Homestead teacher Shelby Devey said.

Not a bad lesson from a day at the school of hockey.