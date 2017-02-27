Trader Joe’s Recalling 3 Kinds Of Apple Sauce

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Trader Joe’s is recalling three kinds of its unsweetened apple sauce.
The company says the apple sauce may contain glass pieces and has “best before” dates in August, October, and December of 2018.
Trader Joe’s will issue a full refund to customers returning the apple sauce to the store.
According to the company, the products have been removed from their shelves and have been destroyed.
For further information, visit their website or call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.
