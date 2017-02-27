Weight Watchers: 3 Recipes To Take Care Of Yourself In 2017

If you’re looking for some healthy recipes to keep your diet on track in 2017, check out these three dishes from Weight Watchers!

Stuffed Potato with Goat Cheese and Arugula

Ingredients

• 1 small Potatoes, Russet, raw (with or without skin)

• 3 Tbsp Milk 1%, low-fat or light

• 1 1⁄2 Tbsp Goat cheese, reduced-fat

• 1 pinch Salt

• 1 pinch Pepper, black

• 1 cup(s) Arugula

• 1⁄4 cup(s) Peppers, red, roasted (packed in water), chopped

• 1 Tbsp Chives, chopped

Instructions

Prick potato with fork and microwave on high until tender, about 6 minutes. Cut potato in half; scoop potato flesh into a bowl. Add milk, cheese, salt and pepper, and mash with a fork; stir in remaining ingredients. Spoon mixture back into potato shell; microwave, uncovered, on high until filling is hot, 1-2 minutes. Garnish with chives.

Oatmeal Pancakes with Easy Blueberry Sauce

Ingredients

• 3⁄4cup(s) fresh blueberries, fresh or thawed frozen

• 2 Tbsp powdered sugar

• 1Tbsp water

• 1⁄8 tsp ground cinnamon, or to taste

• 1⁄2 tsp fresh lemon juice

• 1 cup(s) uncooked rolled oats, old-fashioned

• 1 Tbsp packed brown sugar

• 3⁄4 tsp baking powder

• 1⁄4 tsp baking soda

• 1⁄8 tsp table salt, or to taste

• 1⁄2 cup(s) low fat plain yogurt, or favorite flavor yogurt

• 1⁄3 cup(s) apple juice, or other fruit juice

• 1 large egg(s), lightly beaten

• 1⁄4 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

• To make the blueberry sauce, combine blueberries, confectioners’ sugar, water, and cinnamon in a small saucepan. Cook, stirring occasionally, over medium heat until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Keep warm.

• Place the oats, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a food processor; pulse until the oats are finely ground. Transfer to a bowl and add the yogurt, apple juice, egg, and vanilla; stir until just blended. Let the batter stand 5 minutes.

• Spray a nonstick griddle or large skillet with nonstick spray and heat over medium heat until a drop of water sizzles. Pour the batter by four 1/4 cupful onto the griddle, and cook until the bubbles that form on the top have burst and the undersides are golden brown, about 4 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown, 3–4 minutes longer. Repeat with the remaining batter making a total of 8 pancakes, using more nonstick spray if necessary. Serve the pancakes with the blueberry sauce. Yields 4 pancakes and 1/4 cup blueberry sauce per serving.

Notes

Blueberries contain more antioxidants than any other fruit and luckily there are terrific fresh or frozen blueberries available all year. When blueberries are in season (especially delectable tiny wild Maine blueberries), freeze them in a zip-close plastic bag so you can enjoy them year round.

Coconut –Curry Salmon Stir Fry

Ingredients

• 2 tsp coconut oil

• 2 clove(s), medium garlic clove(s), finely chopped

• 2 tsp ginger root, minced, peeled

• 2 medium jalapeño pepper(s), seeded and finely chopped

• 1/4 cup(s) green curry paste

• 3/4 pound(s) uncooked wild pink salmon fillet(s), skinless, cut into 3/4-inch cubes

• 2 item(s), medium uncooked bell pepper(s), red, thinly sliced

• 2 item(s), medium uncooked bell pepper(s), yellow, thinly sliced

• 3 cup(s) uncooked sugar snap peas, trimmed

• 1/2 cup(s) light unsweetened coconut milk

• 1/2 cup(s) canned chicken broth

• 1 tsp table salt

• 1/3 cup(s) cilantro, chopped

• 1/3 cup(s) uncooked scallion(s), chopped

• 2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

• 4 Tbsp toasted dried coconut meat, chips

Instructions

• Heat coconut oil in medium skillet or wok over medium heat. Add garlic, ginger, and jalapeño; stir-fry until fragrant, 2-3 minutes.

• Add curry paste, salmon, red and yellow bell peppers, and snap peas to pan and cook, stirring frequently, until salmon browns, about 5 minutes. Stir in coconut milk, broth, and salt and bring to boil. Simmer until salmon is cooked through and vegetables are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes.

• Stir in cilantro, scallions, and lime juice. Serve sprinkled with coconut chips.