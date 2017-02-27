EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Wendy’s Plans Self-Ordering Kiosks At 1,000 Locations

February 27, 2017 10:18 AM
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) – Wendy’s says it plans to install self-ordering kiosks at about 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

Wendy’s chief information officer, David Trimm, says the kiosks are intended to appeal to younger customers and reduce labor costs. And they allow customers of the fast food giant to circumvent long lines during peak dining hours while increasing kitchen production.

Kiosks are also valued by the Dublin, Ohio-based company for their ability to provide data about customers.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a typical location will get three kiosks.

Trimm estimates the company will see a return on its investment in less than two years.

Kiosks already have been installed at several central Ohio locations, where the company first tested the technology.

Customers will still be able to order at the counter for now.

