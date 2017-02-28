Audubon Society Confirms 1st Egg In Harmar Bald Eagle Nest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An egg has now been confirmed in the bald eagle nest in Harmar.

According to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, the egg appears to have been laid Monday night. Officials were first alerted to the possibility of an egg after the adults started exhibiting well-known signs.

“When there is an egg in the nest, one parent will always stay on the nest to incubate the egg. The male and female eagle take turns on the nest incubating the egg. They also turn or ‘roll’ the egg during incubation, to ensure that the egg maintains a constant temperature,” the Audubon Society said in a statement.

Eggs typically hatch in 35 days. Eagles also normally lay eggs in 2-4 day intervals so officials will be keeping an eye out for more being laid in the nest.

On Feb. 20, the Audubon Society also confirmed the first egg in a newly rebuilt bald eagle nest in Hays.

