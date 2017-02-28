DIY Slime Creating Elmer’s Glue Shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re having trouble finding Elmer’s Glue these days, we may know the reason.

Some stores are sold out or running low because more and more kids are making slime. Yes, do-it-yourself, homemade slime.

Eleven-year-old Samantha Smith and 12-year-old Faith Roedler, both of Ross Township, whipped up a batch.

It’s actually rather easy. There are three ingredients: Elmer’s Glue, the household cleaner Borax and water. (Also, perhaps some food coloring.)

The girls say it’s popular with both boys and girls at school. In fact, we know of one local school, where most teachers have banned the slime in their classrooms.

And at Samantha’s school, she says: “It’s so popular that people were selling it at school, and then they got in trouble cause it’s against the rules.”

Kids are posting their creations on Instagram, sometimes bedazzling the slime.

“They just like show what they made, and most of the time they add glitter or sparkles to it,” said Faith.

But this craze appears to have an unintended result: It may take extra effort to find Elmer’s Glue these days.

A drug store we checked in the North Hills had just one bottle left. A dollar store had completely sold out. And shelves were looking sparse at some other stores, too.

Some parents have taken to Twitter to complain about how difficult it’s become to find Elmer’s.

As for Samantha’s mom, she’s glad her daughter is learning how to measure and follow a recipe, even if making slime can be a little messy.

“I was complaining at work last week about it,” said Kathy Smith. “And one of my colleagues were like, ‘Oh yeah, my daughter is making it, too. It’s all over my kitchen.’”

According to Philly.com, Elmer’s saw sales jump the last half of 2016, especially in December, and a spokesperson says they’ve increased production to keep up with demand.