Does It Really Do That? Air Dragon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Is your air pressure low? Just fill up and go.

That’s how easy the Air Dragon says it is to use. You may have seen the commercial for the Air Dragon, you know the one where they make fun of underinflated balls?

It also shows tires and other items being filled up in seconds. But, does it really do that, or is this dragon just blowing out puffs of smoke?

We didn’t even have to leave the KDKA-TV garage to start the test as our own photographers were the ones who gave us the idea for the Air Dragon.

It took no time whatsoever to hook up and attach the Air Dragon to the tire and plug it in. We typed in the PSI that the tire manufacturer recommended for the tire and turned the Air Dragon on. We then waited…and waited…and waited.

To its credit, the Air Dragon pumped up the SUV’s tire. It was not like the commercials though, as it took about 10 minutes to pump the tire up from 16 PSI to 30 PSI. It wasn’t exactly quick, but it did get the job done.

Our opinions were mixed on the effectiveness of the Air Dragon.

The commercials claimed that you can use the Air Dragon to blow up anything. So, we took the air compressor to the Thelma Lovette YMCA for further testing.

“A big part of our population come in here to play basketball, flag football,” YMCA Regional Executive Director Aaron Gibson said.

Currently, they use a hand pump and quite literally lots and lots of elbow grease to keep their items inflated.

Right off the bat we noticed a problem. The Air Dragon plugs into the cigarette lighter in your car. Since we were inside, we brought along an AC adapter.

The adapter was admittedly old, and didn’t provide the juice to power the Air Dragon. So, we took the Air Dragon and a couple of balls outside. It was ok for us to find out if it really does that, but not great for quick jobs.

We got to work, first with a dodge ball, which filled up in no time. Then, we tried to blow up a basketball. Again, it was a success.

The Air Dragon comes with two different nozzles, so we switched to the one better suited for blowing up a beach ball, and it was successful again.

So, does it really do that? Aaron was impressed.

“This would be great for us. This is a cool product. I really like this. It’s going save us a lot of time,” he said.

