Market District Recipe: Shrimp & Grits

If you’re looking to celebrate Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras, check out this delicious recipe from Market District Chef Ben D’Amico!

Shrimp & Grits

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves 4-6 Prep Time: 25 min. Cooking Time: 1 hour

Cheese Grits

Ingredients:

1 ½ Cups Milk

1 ½ Cups Water or Chicken Stock

1 Cup Cornmeal

½ Cup Heavy Cream

2 Tbsp Butter

¼ tsp Kosher Salt

1/8 tsp Black Pepper

½ Cup Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Directions:

1. Bring the water & milk to a boil in a medium pot over medium-high heat.

2. Pour in the cornmeal and slowly whisk.

3. When the grits begin to bubble, reduce to a simmer, stir frequently.

4. Allow to cook for 10-12 minutes, until the mixture is smooth and thick.

5. Remove from the heat and stir in the cream, butter, cheese, season with salt and pepper.

Cajun Shrimp

Ingredients:

1 lb Shrimp, Raw, Peeled

¼ Cup Onion, minced

¼ Cup Celery, minced

¼ Cup Green Bell Pepper, minced

1 Clove Garlic, minced

1 tbsp Cajun Seasoning

3 Tbsp Butter

1 tsp Hot Sauce

2 Tbsp AP Flour

2 Cups Seafood or Chicken Stock

1 each Bay Leaf (Optional)

Directions:

1. Melt butter in a large sauté pan.

2. Add the onion, pepper, celery, and garlic & sauté for 2 minutes to soften.

3. Sprinkle in the Cajun seasoning & flour and stir with a wooden spoon to create a roux.

4. Slowly pour in the stock and continue to stir to avoid lumps. Add the bay leaf if desired.

5. Allow the sauce to simmer for 5-7 minutes, then add in the shrimp.

6. Cook the shrimp in the stock for 2 to 3 minutes, until they are firm and pink.

7. Spoon the grits into a serving bowl. Add the shrimp mixture and top with additional shredded cheddar cheese and minced chives.