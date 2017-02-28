Market District Recipe: Shrimp & Grits

If you’re looking to celebrate Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras, check out this delicious recipe from Market District Chef Ben D’Amico!
Shrimp & Grits
Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico
Serves 4-6 Prep Time: 25 min. Cooking Time: 1 hour
Cheese Grits
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ Cups Milk
- 1 ½ Cups Water or Chicken Stock
- 1 Cup Cornmeal
- ½ Cup Heavy Cream
- 2 Tbsp Butter
- ¼ tsp Kosher Salt
- 1/8 tsp Black Pepper
- ½ Cup Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Directions:
1. Bring the water & milk to a boil in a medium pot over medium-high heat.
2. Pour in the cornmeal and slowly whisk.
3. When the grits begin to bubble, reduce to a simmer, stir frequently.
4. Allow to cook for 10-12 minutes, until the mixture is smooth and thick.
5. Remove from the heat and stir in the cream, butter, cheese, season with salt and pepper.
Cajun Shrimp
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Shrimp, Raw, Peeled
- ¼ Cup Onion, minced
- ¼ Cup Celery, minced
- ¼ Cup Green Bell Pepper, minced
- 1 Clove Garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp Cajun Seasoning
- 3 Tbsp Butter
- 1 tsp Hot Sauce
- 2 Tbsp AP Flour
- 2 Cups Seafood or Chicken Stock
- 1 each Bay Leaf (Optional)
Directions:
1. Melt butter in a large sauté pan.
2. Add the onion, pepper, celery, and garlic & sauté for 2 minutes to soften.
3. Sprinkle in the Cajun seasoning & flour and stir with a wooden spoon to create a roux.
4. Slowly pour in the stock and continue to stir to avoid lumps. Add the bay leaf if desired.
5. Allow the sauce to simmer for 5-7 minutes, then add in the shrimp.
6. Cook the shrimp in the stock for 2 to 3 minutes, until they are firm and pink.
7. Spoon the grits into a serving bowl. Add the shrimp mixture and top with additional shredded cheddar cheese and minced chives.