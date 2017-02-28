Officials Update Search For Missing Grad Student At Press Conference

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to update the progress on the search for missing Duquesne University grad student Dakota James.

James, 23, of the North Side, hasn’t been seen in weeks. He was last spotted in Downtown Pittsburgh on the night of Jan. 25 after a co-worker caught a ride home using a ride-sharing app. Police said the next day he was a no-show for work.

Police officials said at the news conference, “We remain hopeful we will find Dakota James.”

Then, they updated the timeline from when James went missing, to the search for him and all the tips they’ve received of possible sightings of him.

PITTSBURGHPOLICE: "We remain hopeful we will find Dakota James" pic.twitter.com/os8C7FAWp9 — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) February 28, 2017

Police and other local officials have been looking for him ever since – by land, on the rivers and by air. The national group, Bring Our Missing Home, has even joined the search.

The last sighting of James was on a surveillance camera. He was captured on it walking through Katz Plaza in the in the Cultural District downtown at 11:46 p.m. on the night he disappeared.

Before that, he and a co-worker had been at the Wood Street T Station, where that co-worker left him after getting a ride home.

Earlier this month, searchers combed the shoreline on the North Shore where dogs picked up a scent near the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

The most recent intensive search focused on the area around Neville Island, near the RMU Sports Complex. Officials even brought in a drone there to get an overhead look at the area.

There’s also a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information about where James may be.

Stay with KDKA for Ralph Iannotti’s full report on this story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter