PennDOT Announces Highway Maintenance & Preservation Initiative

HARRISBURG (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s transportation secretary told lawmakers Monday about PennDOT’s new major highway maintenance and preservation effort.
Appearing at Senate Budget hearings Monnday, PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards told lawmakers about PennDOT’s new “RoadMaP” initiative, with “MaP” being an acronym for Maintenance and Preservation.
Richards says more than $2 billion will be allocated. She says $500 million of that will be added to the existing interstate highway preservation program, bringing that 10-year program to $1 billion.
Richards says nearly 60 percent of Pennsylvania interstates have not had a major reconstruction in 40 years.
“And they are on a 40-year cycle, they are built to have a 40-year lifespan. And so it’s very important that we give it the attention that they deserve,” said Richards.
A total of $600 million will go to highway and bridge capital projects and $1 billion will be allocated over 10 years to counties.
Richards says there will be a new emphasis on “low-volume” secondary roads in need of attention.
