Police: Nurse Recorded Videos Of Naked Patients

February 28, 2017 7:12 AM
Filed Under: James Close, Penn Medicine Dermatology

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in Bucks County say a nurse recorded videos of naked female patients.

Lower Makefield Police say 45-year-old James Close of Abington, who works at Penn Medicine Dermatology, was arrested on Feb. 13 after a 17-year-old patient noticed a phone on the ground had been recording her while naked.

Investigators say they found more than a dozen videos on the suspect’s phone of the underage girl and other patients after obtaining a search warrant.

Police say the videos date from Jan. 18 until Feb 13.

The suspect is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility. A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

It’s not known if Close has a lawyer.

