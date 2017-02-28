Police: Nurse Recorded Videos Of Naked Patients

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in Bucks County say a nurse recorded videos of naked female patients.
Lower Makefield Police say 45-year-old James Close of Abington, who works at Penn Medicine Dermatology, was arrested on Feb. 13 after a 17-year-old patient noticed a phone on the ground had been recording her while naked.
Investigators say they found more than a dozen videos on the suspect’s phone of the underage girl and other patients after obtaining a search warrant.
Police say the videos date from Jan. 18 until Feb 13.
The suspect is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility. A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
It’s not known if Close has a lawyer.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)