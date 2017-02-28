Police: Woman Grabbed Officer’s Gun During Arrest For Social Club Assaults

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – A woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting several social club patrons and grabbing a police officer’s gun.

According to police, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Larimer Volunteer Fire Department Social Club.

Officers were initially called for a report of a woman who had assaulted several people in the club.

Sarah Jo Reihart, 24, had left the scene before police arrived. However, she returned while officers were speaking with witnesses. One of the officers had Reihart’s purse, which she had previously left behind.

Reihart noticed the purse, attempted to grab it and allegedly pushed into the officer. The officer then attempted to put Reihart up against the wall, but she resisted, which caused the officer to lose their balance on the stairs.

At that time, she continued to resist arrest and allegedly attempted to grab the officer’s holstered gun. During the incident, Reihart also allegedly elbowed the officer.

Eventually, she was placed in handcuffs. However, she allegedly kicked a second officer in the chest and shins while being placed into a police cruiser.

Reihart was said to be highly intoxicated and shouted profanities throughout the incident.

She is facing a list of charges including, resisting arrest, simple assault, aggravated assault and public drunkenness.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter