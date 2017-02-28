Probe Of Butler School Water Problems Suggests Employee Misconduct

BUTLER (AP) – A law firm hired by a western Pennsylvania school district to review water problems that forced an elementary school to close has found evidence that some employees may have deleted relevant emails and lied during its investigation.
The Butler School District closed Summit Elementary School and moved pupils to Broad Street Elementary School, which had been shuttered.
Summit was closed for two days in January after high levels of lead were found in its water. Further testing found E. coli bacteria in the well supplying the school, prompting its closure.
Superintendent Dale Lumley acknowledged high lead levels found in water tests in August hadn’t been rectified and resigned.
Now three more administrators are resigning after the investigative report filed by Witherel & Associates, which was hired to investigate.
