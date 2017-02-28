EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Probe Of Butler School Water Problems Suggests Employee Misconduct

February 28, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Broad Street Elementary School, Butler School District, Summit Elementary School

BUTLER (AP) – A law firm hired by a western Pennsylvania school district to review water problems that forced an elementary school to close has found evidence that some employees may have deleted relevant emails and lied during its investigation.

The Butler School District closed Summit Elementary School and moved pupils to Broad Street Elementary School, which had been shuttered.

Summit was closed for two days in January after high levels of lead were found in its water. Further testing found E. coli bacteria in the well supplying the school, prompting its closure.

Superintendent Dale Lumley acknowledged high lead levels found in water tests in August hadn’t been rectified and resigned.

Now three more administrators are resigning after the investigative report filed by Witherel & Associates, which was hired to investigate.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia