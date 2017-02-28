Public Watching, Anxiously Waiting For Arrival Of Baby Giraffe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For days, animal lovers have been watching and waiting.

All eyes are on a 15-year-old giraffe. Her name is April, and she’s about to give birth.

April lives at The Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York. The park set up a live video camera over her enclosure.

Millions of people around the world are tuning in, even students and teachers. They’re using the live stream as a teaching tool.

“We keep the live feed open on the screen on the board just so we can keep up to date,” says teacher Barbara Fenescey.

“It is really interesting because it is encouraging for me to learn more about animals,” says seventh grade student, Scott Turock.

April has been pregnant for 15 months. On top of that, she has been in labor for days. Any parent knows, that’s a long time.

Many people watching the live stream have been asking the same question: What’s taking so long?

But an animal keeper at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium says once it starts, it should be quick.

“One of the tricky parts is, a lot of the animals, they don’t really show the pre-signs of labor cause predators instantly pick in on that, and are more inclined to go after them,” said Pittsburgh Zoo animal keeper Jesse Anna. “So giraffes, all animals, they kind of hide when they’re going into labor, and whenever it starts, it’s usually over relatively quick.”

April is no stranger to the long birthing process. This will be her fourth calf. The actual delivery should take less than an hour.

“Whenever a calf is born, they average around six-feet tall… and more than 120 pounds. They come out feet first, and it usually is five-foot drop for them whenever they’re born,” said Anna. “Within the first 15 minutes of birth, they’re usually up and walking around and they start to try to nurse that quick.”

April will raise the calf for the next few months, just like she did with her other babies.

But until the calf makes its debut, all eyes are on April.

