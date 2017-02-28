Stowe Twp. Apartment Building Fire Prompts Evacuations

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Six people were evacuated from their homes during a fire early Tuesday morning in Stowe Township.

Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Island Avenue around 3:15 a.m. They found fire coming from the front room of a ground floor apartment in a multi-residential building. The apartment was not occupied at the time. It’s believed the people who live there are out of town.

“I heard glass popping so I muted the TV just to listen out. That’s when I heard the smoke detector in the hallway going off. I went in the hallway and I saw the smoke coming out of our unit. So, I got all my neighbors up and got them out of the building and went back up. My husband tried to put it out with the [fire extinguisher], but it was just too powerful. So, we just basically evacuated everybody out of the building,” Benita Henderson said.

There are eight units in the building, but only four were occupied. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced residents. No injuries were reported.

A fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

