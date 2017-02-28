Suspect In Custody After Suspicious Fires In McKeesport

McKEESPORT (KDKA) — A fire official said a suspect was in custody after a series of suspicious fires in McKeesport.

One of the suspicious fires happened in the 1600 block of 6th Street. Firefighters were called to the home around midnight Monday night.

“When we got here we had fire from the front porch and already coming from the second story window on the right side of the building,” said McKeesport Deputy Fire Chief Don Sabol.

Sabol said he believes the home is a total loss. No one was inside at the time of the fire. A fire marshal was on the scene Tuesday morning investigating.

The fire on 6th Street was one of several in McKeesport around the same time late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

“I couldn’t tell you if they’re connected to this one or not,” Sabol said, “but the other fires that happened while we were here…they have a suspect in custody.”

No information has been released about the suspect at this time

