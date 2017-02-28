Teacher, Accused Of Injuring Student, Facing Charges In Separate Incident

PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A teacher at Keystone Oaks, already accused of injuring a student, has been arrested.

In this latest incident, he is charged with assault, after an altercation at his parents’ house.

Michael Magri, 34, got into more trouble over the weekend for allegedly causing a disturbance at his parents’ home in Peters Township.

Police say Magri, a Keystone Oaks High School shop teacher who is on unpaid leave, walked into his parents’ house using abusive language and wielding a 10-inch kitchen knife. Police say Magri tossed a folding chair across the floor and then walked out of the house after a verbal altercation.

Dave Smith lives next door to Magri’s parents. He says this is not the same Magri he has known for years.

“It’s just so unfortunate,” said Smith. “He’s just going through some really bad times, but again, I can’t reiterate what a fine, fine, fine young man he has always been.”

Peters Township Police arrested Magri and charged him with simple assault. He’s already been cited for harassment from an incident at Keystone Oaks High School in September. Magri is accused of striking a female student in the arm with a closed fist.

“This was much more sophomoric in nature, more like locker room-type thing of striking people. Unfortunately, the teacher just didn’t get the clues from the students, and then, ultimately, injured a student with a bruise left on her arm,” said Mt. Lebanon Police Lt. Duane Fisher.

“I know he’s going through a hard time at school, he’s been accused of something he tells me it’s all bogus. He’s gotten frustrated with the courts, he’s gotten a divorce, he’s dealing with a new attorney,” said Smith. “Rough times and we don’t know all the facts.”

If convicted of harassment, Magri could face up to 90 days in jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled next month for the simple assault charges; and in the meantime, he remains off of work on unpaid leave.

