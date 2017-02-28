With Contract Signed, Antonio Brown Keeping Sights Set On Winning Super Bowl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers President Art Rooney II made sure Antonio Brown isn’t going anywhere.

“We are excited to be here today to talk about our extension of Antonio Brown’s contract. Happy to say he will be with us for another five years,” Rooney said.

For brown, it is a shining example of the Pittsburgh Steelers living up to their word.

“I had a great conversation with Mr. Art Rooney last summer, and you know once he gives you his word, he sticks to his word, and I am just excited and grateful that I play for a good organization,” Brown said.

Brown said he wanted to be a Steeler for life. Now, he’s the NFL’s highest paid wide receiver with a $72 million deal in his back pocket.

“It is all about winning. Our business is winning. I never come into the year and think about the numbers and such. I just always want to be accountable to being my best self, being the best teammate and being the reason we win ballgames,” Brown said.

“He is one of the hardest working guys we have ever had working on our team. He leads by example,” Rooney said.

Brown insists the contract won’t change that and has just one thing on his mind.

“My focus now is — all the Steelers greats — all those guys have hardware. I haven’t had the opportunity to win the Super Bowl. For me, that’s the ultimate goal every year to go out and see if I can win a ring,” Brown said.

