2 Now Charged With Homicide In Cab Driver’s Death

March 1, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Beltzhoover, Homicide, Hosea Moore, Islamic Center of Pittsburgh, King Edwards, Ramadhan Mohamed

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Two men charged earlier in the beating of a Somali immigrant cab driver in Pittsburgh are now facing homicide charges following the death of the victim.

Court documents indicated Tuesday that counts of homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide have been added in Allegheny County against 20-year-old Hosea Moore and 20-year-old King Edwards in the death of 31-year-old zTrip driver Ramadhan Mohamed.

Two other men, 18-year-old Christen Glenn and 19-year-old Daniel Russell, were arrested over the weekend in Ohio and are awaiting extradition.

Prosecutors allege that the group wanted to rob a pizza delivery driver on the night of Feb. 21, but since it was too late to place an order, they opted for a cab driver. Mohammad was found beaten and robbed before dawn and died Friday evening.

