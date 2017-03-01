SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Crime Stoppers: ‘Kuru’ Graffiti Tagger Sought For Defacing Property

March 1, 2017 11:10 PM By Ralph Iannotti
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say there’s a relatively new graffiti artist whose “work” is increasingly showing up in various city neighborhoods.

His tag is “Kuru,” and while some people may like the etchings, police say what the person is doing amounts to vandalism and it’s a crime.

Det. Alphonso Sloan, a member of the Pittsburgh Police Graffiti Squad, estimated that Kuru is responsible for $100,000 damage, and he or she hasn’t focused on any single neighborhood.

Some of Kuru’s work has appeared on the sides of buildings in Polish Hill, Lawrenceville and the Strip District.

“We’ve seen hundreds of Kuru’s tags, and not all of them are reported to police,” Det. Sloan said.

Sloan urges parents of children, especially between the ages of 15 to 25, to talk to them about graffiti, and ask them if they know anybody who uses the “Kuru” tag.

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

You can remain anonymous if you call, and there is a reward.

