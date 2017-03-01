WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

George Mason Holds Off Duquesne 63-62

March 1, 2017 10:49 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic-10, College Basketball, Duquesne Dukes, Duquesne University, George Mason

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jalen Jenkins scored 13 points, including what proved to be the winning free throw, Otis Livingston added 12 with five assists, and George Mason held off Duquesne 63-62 on Wednesday night to break a three-game skid.

Marquise Moore grabbed 13 rebounds for the Patriots (19-11, 9-8 Atlantic 10), who entered the game in a three-way tie with George Washington and La Salle for sixth place in the conference standings.

Mike Lewis II hit a 3, Isiaha Mike scored 13 straight points, and the Dukes opened the second half with a 17-6 run to take a 44-36 lead. The Patriots rallied to a 49-48 lead on an 8-0 run and pulled ahead 63-60 on Jenkins’ two free throws with 1:56 left. Duquesne closed to 63-62 after two free throws by Tarin Smith with 49 seconds left, but missed two shots before the buzzer.

Mike scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and Darius Lewis had three blocks for the 100th of his career for Duquesne (10-20, 3-14), which has lost four straight and is 1-11 on the road.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia