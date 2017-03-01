SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
James Harrison Signs 2-Year Deal With Steelers

March 1, 2017 2:08 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – James Harrison has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with the Steelers.

According to the Steelers’ website, the deal will keep Harrison in Pittsburgh through the 2018 season. Financial terms of the deal were not released.

The 38-year-old linebacker posted a photo on Instagram, which showed him signing the contract. The caption on the photo reads: “Two more years Here We Go #steelersnation”

Two more years Here We Go #steelersnation

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

Harrison recorded 53 tackles and two forced fumbles last season. With five sacks last year, Harrison became the franchise leader in that category.

PointAfter | Graphiq

The news comes just days after the team agreed to a new five-year deal with wide receiver Antonio Brown.

