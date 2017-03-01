Penn Hills Missing Person Case Now A Homicide Investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say what was once a missing person case is now a homicide investigation.

Last Thursday night, skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area, behind the 900-block of Washington Street in the city of McKeesport.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the remains as the body of 21-year-old Dominick Brown-Hill of Penn Hills.

Now, investigators say the man’s death was a homicide and an autopsy revealed he had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

KDKA reached out to Brown-Hill’s family Tuesday night, but they said they were too upset to release any statement at this time.

Back in March of 2012, about a week after Brown-Hill was reported missing, his mother, Lisa Zellers, was interviewed by KDKA-TV and she said she was starting to think the worst because she and her son were very close.

“My son has a good heart, he’s too trusting,” Zellers said.

Zellers said in the interview that the family was concerned about who Brown-Hill was keeping company with.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Allegheny County Police and Penn Hills Police are investigating Brown-Hill’s disappearance and murder.

Family members, friends and acquaintances will be questioned in the days ahead. And, any witnesses who might recall something unusual or suspicious.