Pens Land 2 Defensemen In Late Deadline Day Deals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It took a while, but the Pittsburgh Penguins got two final trades ahead of Wednesday’s deadline.

In one deal, the Penguins sent Eric Fehr, Steven Oleksy and 2017 fourth round pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs for defenseman Frank Corrado.

Trade: Frank Corrado to PIttsburgh in exchange for Olesky, Fehr and 2017 4th-RD pick — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

In the other, the Penguins acquired Mark Streit from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 2018 fourth round pick.

Corrado, 23, has only appeared in two games for the Maple Leafs this season. In 69 career games, Corrado has registered three goals and five assists.

Penguins send 2018 4th-rounder to TB for Streit — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) March 1, 2017

The move marked the second of the day for Streit. Earlier, the Flyers dealt Streit to Tampa Bay for Valtteri Filppula and two draft picks.

The Flyers also agreed to retain 4.7 percent of Streit’s salary cap hit in the deal. Meaning, the Flyers are partially paying for a player now on the Penguins’ roster.

Streit appeared in 49 games with the Philadelphia Flyers this season. The 39-year-old defenseman has scored five goals and added 16 assists.

