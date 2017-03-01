WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Pens Land 2 Defensemen In Late Deadline Day Deals

By: Casey Shea March 1, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Eric Fehr, Mark Streit, NHL Trade Deadline, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It took a while, but the Pittsburgh Penguins got two final trades ahead of Wednesday’s deadline.

In one deal, the Penguins sent Eric Fehr, Steven Oleksy and 2017 fourth round pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs for defenseman Frank Corrado.

In the other, the Penguins acquired Mark Streit from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 2018 fourth round pick.

Corrado, 23, has only appeared in two games for the Maple Leafs this season. In 69 career games, Corrado has registered three goals and five assists.

The move marked the second of the day for Streit. Earlier, the Flyers dealt Streit to Tampa Bay for Valtteri Filppula and two draft picks.

The Flyers also agreed to retain 4.7 percent of Streit’s salary cap hit in the deal. Meaning, the Flyers are partially paying for a player now on the Penguins’ roster.

Streit appeared in 49 games with the Philadelphia Flyers this season. The 39-year-old defenseman has scored five goals and added 16 assists.

Comments

One Comment

  1. jackcatsdc says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:31 PM

    They didn’t get Streit lol

