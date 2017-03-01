Pittsburgh’s Favorite Eateries Adding Menu Items For Lent

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the next 40 days, Christians will observe the season of Lent in preparation for Easter. Many choose to give something up and others make changes to their diets.

With that in mind, some of Pittsburgh’s most famous eateries are adding items to their menus.

Few things scream Pittsburgh like Primanti’s. On the first day of Lent, the chain is rolling out two new additions.

“The Redemption is the hoagie and the Last Temptation is the pastrami and the corned beef,” Manager Mike Paul said.

The Redemption starts with a 10-inch hoagie roll then Cajun tartar sauce, pepper rings, beer-battered pollock, fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and onions.

Long lines are no surprise at Wholey’s in the Strip District, but they get longer during Lent.

“It probably ramps up another 35 percent,” Jim Wholey said.

Since the day after Easter last year, Wholey’s prepped for this season when millions choose seafood over meat.

“There is seafood for any budget, any skill level of cooking. It’s not that complicated,” Wholey said.

Wholey added 5 to 10 extra employees and ramped up inventory to meet the increased demand.

The same can be said for a legendary restaurant a little more than a mile away.

“We have been around for 146 years. Obviously, we are doing something right,” The Original Oyster House General Manager Jen Grippo said.

For hundreds, their day is not complete without a stop in market square.

“It’s a tradition. It’s the art of coming down, getting their ashes, getting a fish and going back to work,” Grippo said.

