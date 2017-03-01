Plum School Board Votes To Accept Principal’s Resignation

PLUM (KDKA) — Plum High School’s principal will not return to his office.

The school board voted Tuesday night to accept Ryan Kociela’s resignation. He’s been on leave for months following an ongoing teacher-student sex scandal.

The district hasn’t seen high school principal Ryan Kociela since he was put on leave last May. Now, that paid administrative absence will turn into paid sick leave.

Three board members voted no on that action.

“By accepting this agreement, it essentially makes one a scapegoat and ensures that no accountability will ever be accepted by anyone of authority at Plum Borough School District,” said school board member Steve Schlauch during the meeting.

“I don’t agree Mr. Kociela should be the only one no longer employed with this district. Again, I am disappointed in this school board,” added school board member Vicky Roessler.

Kociela will resign in July. Between now and then, he will collect paid sick leave and continue to collect two years salary over three fiscal years.

“There’s no accountability, there’s been no apology, there’s been no recourse and we still have people in administration that were involved at the time and during the situation, and they’re still here,” said Karin Acquaviva, a parent.

The battle-weary school still embroiled in a sex scandal that landed three teachers in prison is still reeling from a scathing grand jury investigation.

“It’s kind of pushed to the side and pushed under the rug, and as a community that’s not okay,” another parent Pam Salerno said. “We’re tired of things getting pushed under the rug and these kids deserve better.”