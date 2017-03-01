Rania’s Recipes: Sunday Chicken & Brown Rice Milanese

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some recipes that are perfect for a Sunday dinner!

Sunday Chicken

5 pound roasting chicken ~ cut into 10 pieces

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Extra virgin olive oil

2 large sweet onions ~ sliced thick

1 cup white wine

1 ½ cups chicken broth

6 large carrots ~ cut into big chunks

1 large lemon ~ sliced

Several sprigs of fresh rosemary

Several sprigs of fresh thyme

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Season chicken generously with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Heat olive oil in a large oven-safe cast iron skillet over medium-high heat; pan-fry chicken, skin-side down, until golden, 6 to 7 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate, skin-side up.

Cook and stir onion in oil in the same skillet until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add wine, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Continue cooking until most of the wine is reduced, 2 to 4 minutes more. Stir chicken broth, carrots, lemon, rosemary, and thyme into wine mixture. Arrange chicken, skin-side up, over vegetables.

Roast in the preheated oven until chicken is golden brown and crispy, about 50 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Transfer chicken and vegetables to a large platter and let rest, uncovered.

Bring remaining broth and juices in the skillet to a boil and cook until sauce is thickened, about 10 minutes. Season sauce with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Slice chicken and serve with sauce.

Brown Rice Milanese

2 tablespoons butter

2 shallots, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

3 tablespoons dried chives

1/2 teaspoon dried dill

1-cup short-grain brown rice

2 cups cold water

1 cup freshly grated Romano cheese

Directions

Melt butter in large skillet or shallow heatproof casserole over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic and sauté until tender. Add chives and dill and sauté an additional 1 to 2 minutes stir in rice and sauté until it begins to crackle. Add water and bring to boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer 45 minutes remove from heat and add cheese, tossing lightly until cheese is melted.

Serve immediately.