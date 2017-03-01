WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Horse Pulling Buggy Killed After Being Hit By SUV In Lawrence Co.

March 1, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: Crash, Horse and Buggy, Lawrence County, Wilmington Township

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A horse was killed after it was hit by a jeep in Lawrence County on Wednesday afternoon.

The horse had gotten loose while still attached to an Amish buggy and was running in the road near Old Mercer Road and Route 208 in Wilmington Township around 4 p.m.

The SUV struck the horse and buggy, killing the animal instantly.

The driver of the jeep had minor injuries.

The owner of the buggy was hurt while chasing the horse. He was not hit by the car.

