Report: Woman Facing DUI Charge After Picking Up Child At School

MARS (KDKA) – A woman is facing DUI charges after an incident in a Butler County school parking lot.
According to a Butler Eagle report, the incident happened when the suspect picked up a child at the Mars Primary Center Friday afternoon.
As Rebecca Lutz, 33, of Middlesex Township, attempted to get out of her vehicle, it began to roll backward.
An Adams Township police officer saw what was happening and helped Lutz stop the vehicle. All of this happened with a 2-year-old child in the back seat.
At that time, the officer detected what appeared to be a strong odor of alcohol coming from Lutz. She allegedly denied drinking and also declined to take a blood test.
Lutz was arrested and charged with DUI, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
