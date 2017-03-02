WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Child Rushed To The Hospital After Being Scalded In Bath

March 2, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Penn Township, Sandra Drive, Westmoreland County

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A 5-year-old child was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after being scalded in the bath.

Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers say it happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Sandra Drive in Penn Township.

Police officials tell KDKA that the child was with a caregiver.

The boy has a condition that makes him nonverbal, and he was unable to tell the caregiver that the water was too hot.

When the caregiver noticed the child was turning red, she immediately called 911.

Police officials say this incident appears to be an unfortunate accident and not criminal.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Brenda Waters’ report at 5 p.m. for more. 

