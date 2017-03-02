Cops: Wrong-Way Drunk Driver Hits Ambulance In Fort Pitt Tunnel

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh police say a man was drunk when he drove the wrong way into the Fort Pitt Tunnel and hit an empty ambulance, closing the tunnel for several hours.
Police have identified the 27-year-old driver, but The Associated Press is not revealing his name because charges have yet to be filed.
The crash happened 2 a.m. Thursday in the outbound tunnel on the other side of Mount Washington. The ambulance wasn’t carrying a patient and the crew was not hurt.
The driver of the car was taken to Allegheny General Hospital with minor injuries.
