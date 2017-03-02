Etna Water Line Repair Causing Transportation Issues, Confusion

ETNA (KDKA) — The fallout continues from a leaking water line in Etna.

The pipe was leaking so much that water levels at two local reservoirs dropped. Now, it’s causing transportation issues.

Students in the neighborhoods at the top of Washington Street came to their bus stops Thursday morning only to wait in vain.

“Another bus came by and said you were supposed to go up and wait by the reservoir,” said Emily Orsovay.

Emily’s 10-year-old son and his friends went up to the reservoir, but the bus didn’t come there either. So her husband wound up driving the kids to school himself and she called the school district.

“They were very nice about it, they said they didn’t have time in the morning to call everybody. It was kind of sprung on them,” Orsovay said.

The Shaler School District tells KDKA it thought all the parents were notified by phone. Meanwhile the needed weight restriction on Washington Street, which has been the detour while Parker Street is torn up for the water line repair, became evident last Thursday .

“We noticed a tractor trailer trying to go up that very narrow, steep, windy Washington Street at the same time that a school bus was trying to come down and they could not pass each other,” said Etna Borough Manager Mary Ellen Ramage.

For everyone’s safety, they set up the weight restriction late Wednesday. Thurday morning’s confusion prompted a reprieve for the afternoon ride home. But after this the detour means some bus routes are being forced onto Route 28, and smaller school vans will service the kids on Washington.

Ramage said this situation is going to be the norm perhaps for the rest of the year.

“The last we were told was probably three months. I wouldn’t be surprised if it doesn’t go a little longer than that.”