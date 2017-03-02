hhgregg To Close 88 Stores, Including North Hills Location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retailer hhgregg plans to close 88 stores, including one located in the North Hills, and several distribution centers.
The decision will around impact 1,500 workers.
In a statement, president and CEO Robert Riesbeck said the company is exiting markets that are not profitable.
“This is a proactive decision to streamline our store footprint in the markets where we have been, and will continue to be, important to our customers, vendor partners and communities.”
Closings are expected to be complete by mid-April after inventory is sold off.
