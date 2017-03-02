Home Depot To Fill 900 Jobs In Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Home Depot is hiring.
The company plans to hire 900 associates in the Pittsburgh area.
It’s part of the 80,000 seasonal workers the company plans to add for the spring, which is their busiest selling season.
According to a press release, “From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities.”
