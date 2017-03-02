WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Home Depot To Fill 900 Jobs In Pittsburgh Area

March 2, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Home Depot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Home Depot is hiring.

The company plans to hire 900 associates in the Pittsburgh area.

It’s part of the 80,000 seasonal workers the company plans to add for the spring, which is their busiest selling season.

According to a press release, “From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities.”

If you’d like to apply for a job head to our website, visit their website here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia