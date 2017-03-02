Man Dead After Rollover Crash In Mercer County

SHENANGO TWP. (KDKA) — A man was killed Thursday morning in a Mercer County car crash.
It happened 8 a.m. on Interstate 80 in Shenango Township, near mile post 4.5 westbound.
State police say the victim left the side of the roadway and went about 500 feet before striking an embankment and becoming airborne.
The vehicle rolled several times and the victim was ejected.
He was taken to UPMC Horizon where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.