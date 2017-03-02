Oscar Mayer ‘Wienermobile’ Rolls Into Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Oscar Mayer “Wienermobile” has criss-crossed the country many times, since the first one took off in 1936. The newest model rolled into the Pittsburgh area Thursday afternoon. Drivers Rachel Bruns and Christian Blatner have visited sixty cities and towns in nine months.

“You get people that are going to honk at you, wave at you,” Rachel says. “Some people, their jaw completely drops to the floor, because they’re in awe of seeing a 27-foot-long hot dog!”

She drives to their Thursday afternoon appointment in Walmart parking lot in North Huntingdon.

“We get to interact with thousands of people per week, and really get them excited about the Wienermobile, which has been on the road 81 years.”

Oscar Mayer has cooked up numerous changes over the years. This is the newest of six currently on the road. The company hires recent college grads who cut the mustard. On a day that could freeze their buns, people still hurry to “ketchup” with the unconventional vehicle. The Wienermobile is built on a box truck chassis.

As for the driving, Rachel and Christian have what they call a “commercial dog license.”

It’s a job the drivers relish. As Christian Blatner puts it, “My first year after college, being able to travel the country, being part of an American icon is really amazing.”