Police: 72-Year-Old Pa. Woman Locked In Closet, Not Found For 4 Days

March 2, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Police say a teenager assaulted and robbed a 72-year-old woman, bound her and locked her inside a closet in her suburban Philadelphia home, where she was not discovered for four days.

Prosecutors said Thursday the 17-year-old boy is being charged as a juvenile with attempted homicide and other offenses.

The woman first noticed Feb. 22. that her Chester County house had been burglarized. When she returned from work that night, police say the boy grabbed her.

The victim told police the boy told her “You’ll be home with Jesus soon” when he choked her until she lost consciousness. Police say the woman was locked in a closet without food or drink.

Relatives found the woman malnourished and dehydrated in the closet.

The teen had recently fled a behavioral health facility.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

