Police: Missing Man In Somerset Co. May Be At Special Risk Of Injury, Harm

March 2, 2017 10:40 PM
Filed Under: Edwin Vogel, Missing Person, Somerset County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Somerset County are trying to find a man who went missing after leaving his home earlier today.

According to state police, 72-year-old Edwin Vogel left his home on Fort Hill Road in Addison Township around 7 p.m. and has not returned.

Police say Vogel may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Vogel is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, 160 pounds and has green eyes, and gray hair that is balding.

He was last seen wearing a cowboy hat, blue jean jacket, blue sleeveless shirt, blue jeans and brown cowboy boots.

Anyone who has seen Vogel or knows where he is, is asked to call 911 or State Police in Somerset County at 814-445-4104.

