WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Police: Ohio Carjacking Duo Stymied By Stick Shift

March 2, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland, Damari Wayne

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland police say an 18-year-old serial carjacker was arrested after his accomplice couldn’t drive a stick shift – even with some coaching from the victim.

Cleveland.com reports Damari Wayne was charged with robbery. Police say he committed three armed carjackings between Feb. 11 and Feb. 21.

Police say Wayne and a 17-year-old boy attempted to steal a 23-year-old man’s car on Feb. 21. The younger teen got in the driver’s seat but was unable to operate the vehicle. That’s when police say the duo turned the gun on their victim while he tried to explain how to use the gears.

The duo eventually got frustrated and ran off with the man’s cellphone, which police used to pinpoint their location.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday for his attorney.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia