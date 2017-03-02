Winter Is Coming! Pirates Teaming Up With ‘Game Of Thrones’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter is coming, only it’s coming in the middle of the summer to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Pirates are reportedly one of 19 teams who have struck a deal with the HBO show “Game Of Thones” to participate in a cross-promotional partnership.
Last year the Pirate debuted Game of Thrones inspired starting lineup animation.
While HBO has not set a firm date to begin season 7 of the show, Deadline reports the partnership will take place this summer.
Specific promotional offerings have not been determined and will reportedly vary by team.
Deadline reports they’ll include collectibles and co-branded merchandise, ticket packages, giveaways, theme nights, and social media events.
The MLB is reportedly excited about the opportunity because new episodes of Game Of Thrones will premiere during the baseball season, and the show appeals to millennials, a group the league wants to reach.
These are the MLB teams who have reportedly signed on to participate.
Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals.