Animal At Center Of ‘Dog Flipping’ Controversy Taken In By Rescue Group

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dog at the center of a controversial adoption ad is now being cared for by a local rescue group.

The ad drew criticism online as something called “dog flipping,” but the owner of the group says that may not be the case at all.

Zoey is now being cared for at Steel City Dog Rescue in Beaver County after a week that must be confusing to her.

“She’s a very friendly dog with people and loves all people,” said Jacque Roman, the owner of Steel City Dog Rescue.

Zoey’s original owner had to part with the dog because the animal aggravated her asthma and allergies. So she took an ad out on Craigslist.

A woman named Angel Reese took in the dog, but one day later, she was advertising Zoey on Facebook for $100. She says it was to cover veterinarian bills.

However, Zoey’s original owner thought Reese was trying to make a quick buck.

“I didn’t give the dog to her to do that. I gave the dog to her to take care of,” said Shannon Cochenour, Zoey’s original owner.

But Roman says she doesn’t think that’s the case.

“I think that Angel’s intent was to get the dog off of Craigslist, so that Zoey wouldn’t fall into the wrong hands and be used as a bait dog, or something like that,” said Roman.

So, Roman volunteered to take the dog when Reese became overwhelmed with criticism online about the ad. She believes Reese may have saved Zoey from those involved in dogfighting who scour Craigslist for dogs advertised for free.

“I think she was out to save a dog off of Craigslist and find it a good home,” Roman said.

Roman says Reese was once an animal control officer.

Meanwhile, Zoey will have to see a vet before she can be adopted out. Roman say the dog has a skin issue and may have a food allergy that need to be addressed. She also says Zoey is shy around other dogs.