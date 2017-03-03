Furry Tails: Princess & Harley Are Waiting For A Forever Home

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Princess

Animal Friends

Princess is a pretty pup who is looking to find a castle to call her own! She may be a bit older, but she still loves to play and stay active. She’d love to finally find her forever home!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Princess is 9-years-old but has the heart of a puppy! She was rescued by our Humane Police Officer and is still figuring out how to just be a dog. She has plenty of energy and absolutely loves toys and walks! While Princess would do best in an adult-only home, she seems to enjoy the company of other pets and wouldn’t mind sharing a family with the right animal companions. Stop by Animal Friends to meet this sassy girl today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Harley

Orphans of the Storm

This handsome fella is Harley! He loves to go for walks and has been waiting a long time to find a forever family to take him on lots of them!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, my name is Harley! I’m 7-years-old. I love attention and taking walks with the volunteers. I need to be adopted into an adult-only, one-pet home. For more info or to meet me, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittannning. Hope to see you soon!

Because Harley is a long-term orphan, his adoption fee, to an approved home, is paid by generous donors.

To find out more about how to adopt Harley, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24